Fundraising for FVP drones for the 2nd International Legion continues

On March 22, we launched a new collection and auction as part of our initiative «Retribution auction» – we collect together with BF «UMAS» for FPV drones for soldiers 2nd International Defense Legion of Ukraine, which will destroy enemy vehicles and ammunition depots.
The purpose of this collection is to 100 000 UAH.
Combat path of the 2nd International Defense Legion of Ukraine
Perhaps it is worth telling you more about the path and prerequisites for the foundation 2nd International Defense Legion of Ukraine.
2nd International Legion of Defense of Ukraine united Ukrainians, Belarusians, Georgians and representatives of other nationalities. The nations for whom the russian empire is an eternal threat. The Legion calls upon all those who are ready to defend freedom and independence. Those who want to put an end to russian expansion once and for all and stop the rise of dictatorships.
2nd International Legion of Defense of Ukraine began active formation in October 2022. The basis of the battalion’s command staff were representatives of the First International Special Forces Company of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who repelled Russia’s invasion in eastern Ukraine, in particular in the battles for Lysychansk, Hryhorivka, Siversk and Bakhmut.
The core of the legion is made up of Ukrainians, Belarusians and Georgians, representatives of the nations that have been fighting against russian military and cultural expansion for centuries. They were joined by representatives of countries from all over the world.
Fighters of 2nd International Defense Legion of Ukraine – are skilled warriors who have proven this on the battlefield more than once.
An important component of modern warfare is FPV drones, which, although very effective, are, in fact, “expendable” because they fly “one way”. Accordingly, the need for them in combat units is constant. Operators of FPV drones 2nd International Defense Legion of Ukraine with special skill destroy the enemy with their help:
Auction algorithm
The auction within the framework of the meeting will be held here and will run from March 22 to March 31. During this period, deposit any amount into the bank — the one who throws the most will win the lot.
The lot in this auction is a postcard depicting Patron the dog signed by General of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny – «Iron General», who identifies an entire era of modern warfare and to whom we are certainly all grateful.
Please keep in mind that you can support the collection without participating in the auction. Even a small amount is important and will bring us closer to the goal!
Fee details
Monobank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/56Uv8ZSLWi
Bank card: 5375 4112 1536 7157