Fundraising for FVP drones for the 2nd International Legion continues

Fighters of 2nd International Defense Legion of Ukraine – are skilled warriors who have proven this on the battlefield more than once.





An important component of modern warfare is FPV drones, which, although very effective, are, in fact, “expendable” because they fly “one way”. Accordingly, the need for them in combat units is constant. Operators of FPV drones 2nd International Defense Legion of Ukraine with special skill destroy the enemy with their help:

Auction algorithm

The auction within the framework of the meeting will be held here and will run from March 22 to March 31. During this period, deposit any amount into the bank — the one who throws the most will win the lot.

The lot in this auction is a postcard depicting Patron the dog signed by General of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny – «Iron General», who identifies an entire era of modern warfare and to whom we are certainly all grateful.

Please keep in mind that you can support the collection without participating in the auction. Even a small amount is important and will bring us closer to the goal!

Fee details

Monobank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/56Uv8ZSLWi

Bank card: 5375 4112 1536 7157