«Game of Thrones» will become an online game — Nexon’s project is already in development

Website Redanian Intelligence found out that Nexon studio is developing an MMORPG based on series «Game of Thrones». Nexon is behind the recent successful shooter The Finals and some other games.

The game is set in the North — it is known to feature Winterfell and the Wall. The story takes place somewhere in the time of seasons 4 and 5 «of Game of Thrones». Roose Bolton is already the Warden of the North, and Jon Snow and Sam Tarly are still on the Wall.

The player will meet these and other characters, but the original cast of the series will not voice the characters. New actors will try to sound similar to the voices of the HBO cast.

The game, which has no name yet, has a storyline campaign, but it takes place online. Players can choose between male and female protagonists, or they can choose not to. According to the available data, the game resembles The Elder Scrolls Online, but not many details are known.

It is not known who the main character of the game will be, nor when it will be released. The website suggests that it will be released in 205 or 2026.

In the past, «Game of Thrones» had several game adaptations, but most of them were not successful. The «Game of Thrones» series of games by Telltale was canceled due to the closure of Telltale Games (the company has reopened). One of the most popular «Game of Thrones» games with an 84% score on Metacritic is the strategy game Reigns: Game of Thrones.