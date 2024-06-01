The organizers have announced that the international Geneva Motor Show with more than a century of history is closing forever. The reason given was a decline in interest from automakers in the event, which was once unmissable. However, the exhibition in Qatar will take place in 2025.

The first Geneva Motor Show was held in 1905 and attracted 17 thousand visitors, with two more shows held before the break due to the economic crisis and World War I. The event resumed in 1923 and reached its peak in 2005, when it was attended by almost 750 thousand people.

The COVID pandemic interrupted the show for four years. When the show returned earlier this year, it had 37 exhibitors and 168 thousand visitors — significantly less than in 2019, the year before COVID, when there were 602 thousand visitors and 184 exhibitors.

Alexandre de Senarklens, president of the standing committee of the foundation behind the event, says that the final cancellation of the show was «an extremely sad decision».

«The lack of interest of manufacturers in the Geneva Salon in a difficult industrial context, competition from Paris and Munich fairs that favor their national industries, and the level of investment required to support such an exhibition are dealing the final blow».

The organizers said they had asked the cantonal authorities to dissolve the foundation.

«There is too much uncertainty surrounding the automotive industry and the declining attractiveness of major European trade shows to risk investing further into the future», — the organization said in a statement.

But the Qatari offshoot of the show, «, is continuing its» journey after a successful first attempt last year, the statement said. The next Geneva International Motor Show Qatar will be held in Doha in November 2025.

Source: TechXplore