George Martin deleted a post in which he disparaged «House of the Dragon» — and HBO responded to criticism

Last night, George Martin published a long post in which he talked about the «toxic» mistakes made by the showrunners of the series «House of the Dragon» that could negatively affect the narrative in seasons 3 and 4.

However, the post disappeared from the blog as quickly as it appeared. The main points can be found here:

Since some specialized publications have already reprinted Martin’s words, HBO quickly responded to the criticism and provided an official comment:

«There are few bigger fans of George R.R. Martin and his book Fire and Blood than the creative team of the TV series Dragon’s Den. Usually, when adapting a work for television, a showrunner has to make difficult choices about the story and characters. Ryan Condal and his team have done an amazing job, and the millions of fans the series has garnered over the first two seasons will continue to enjoy it».

Martin himself has not yet commented on HBO’s words or the removal of the post.

Earlier, the writer argued that television adaptations are worse than books «in 999 out of 1000 cases»; while the screenwriter of the upcoming Aegon the Conqueror series, Matson Tomlin, said he would not make the mistakes of his predecessors and would write the script with respect for the original source.

