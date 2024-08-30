«With Respect to George Martin»: Aegon the Conqueror series writer promises to avoid a major mistake «Game of Thrones»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The Aegon the Conqueror series — another spinoff «Game of Thrones», before the creation of which a screenwriter «Batman» Matson Tomlin joined. In a new interview, he said that he has already talked to George Martin and knows how to avoid the main mistake in the story that upset the audience in previous adaptations.

The showrunners of «Game of Thrones» have given space to their imagination in recent seasons and in particular the finale, which was heavily criticized by viewers (David Benioff and D.B. Weiss said that expected a better reaction from the audience). As did the creators of «Dragon’s Den», who had some freedom in both seasons, without following some basic lines.

Tomlin, in return, pledges to make sure that his adaptation of Aegon «The Conqueror» Tagharien is created with respect for George Martin and his texts.

«I have to make sure I do justice to George and his texts. Also, the story has to remain dramatic, even though the characters will change».

Unlike the creators of the previous two series, the screenwriter does not have thousands of pages about Aegon the Conqueror, but Tomlin explores the full story of «Fire and Blood».

In addition, Matheson heeded Martin’s advice to treat the series as a historical one, creating characters like Napoleon or Alexander the Great.

George Martin himself had previously stated that TV adaptations are worse than books «in 999 out of 1000 cases»:

«Wherever you look, there are a lot of writers and producers who want to take great stories and «make them their own». It doesn’t seem to matter if the original author was there in the first place».

Given Tomlin’s approach, he wants to fall into the category of exceptions.

His upcoming series — is essentially a direct prequel to «House of the Dragon», telling the story of Aegon I Targaryen’s bloody and brutal conquest of Westeros. The events will take place approximately 130 years before most of the events of «A House of Dragons», i.e. almost 300 years before the events of the original «Game of Thrones» series.

«Game of Thrones» has already received a prequel with the series «A House of Dragons», but George Martin announced 7 projects in the universe at once: in particular «10,000 ships», the aforementioned the story of Aegon the Conqueror і «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms». As for «Winds of Winter» (a novel that is 10 years late), the writer has little information — last November he said that he had written 1100 pages, but he did not name the final release date.