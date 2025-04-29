Ghost of Yotei will have the largest map and freedom of any Sucker Punch game, — Creative Director

Ghost of Yotei — the next Sucker Punch game will have the largest map and the most freedom of action of any open-world game the studio has ever created.

Creative Director Nate Fox and Co-Creative Director Jason Cornell shared new details about the story, research into Ainu culture, and the game’s setting. The new part revolves around the main character named Atsu, which focuses on on a journey of revenge after a severe childhood trauma.

The campaign will be non-linear — the player will decide in what order to deal with the objectives. The main enemies will be the «Six Jotei» — a group of warriors who wreaked havoc throughout Japan. The names of these enemies are depicted on a special belt worn by Atsu — a kind of personal revenge list that will be with her throughout the game. In terms of scale, the team promises a significant leap over previous projects.

«In terms of an open-world adventure, Ghost of Yotei has the greatest freedom and biggest map of any open-world game we have ever made», — Fox says.

The game will take place on the territory of modern-day Hokkaido Prefecture. For this purpose, the team spent a lot of time researching locations.

«We have received cooperation from various advisors regarding the depiction of the Ainu people and Ainu culture of the time. Like with the previous game, we have also thoroughly researched Japanese culture and incorporated it into this project», — adds the creative director.

For example, to do this, Jason Cornell got to know the museums and folk crafts that I included in the worldview for Ghost of Yotei. He also went to the mountains with people who knew about the ainu culture and had experience picking wild vegetables.

The game will feature new melee weapons. The project was influenced by both Japanese cinema and Western dramas. Despite some similarity to Assassin’s Creed Shadows — both games have a plot about chasing several enemies — Ghost of Yotei should be significantly different in gameplay.

Ghost of Yotei will be released on October 2, 2025 exclusively for PS5. Along with the announcement of Sucker Punch, we also showed the trailer and opened pre-orders. The Collector’s Edition will include a digital copy of the game, all the content of the Digital Deluxe Edition, and other bonuses.

Source: Wccftech