GitHub to release Copilot Workplace — an AI assistant for developers next week

GitHub has announced Copilot Workspace, a development environment using «agents based on Copilot». The idea is to help developers brainstorm, plan, create, test, and execute code in natural language.

GitHub Next CEO Jonathan Carter told about it, tells us TechCrunch.

GitHub presents Workspace as a kind of evolution of the Copilot AI with Copilot Chat capabilities.

A workspace running on OpenAI GPT-4 Turbo can make a plan, fix a bug, or implement a new feature based on understanding repository comments, issue responses, and a larger code base.

The proposed code can be run directly in Workspace and shared among team members via an external link.

The easiest way to launch Workspace is to click the new Open in Workspace button to the left of the tasks.

Workspace systematically fulfills requests step by step, creating a specification, generating a plan, and then implementing it.

Developers can drill down into any of these steps to get a detailed view of the proposed code and changes, as well as delete, rerun, or reorder the steps.

A preview version of Workspace, optimized for a number of devices, will be released next week.