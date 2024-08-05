God of War — is not all: Santa Monica intrigues with a new project

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Sony Santa Monica, the studio known for the God of War series, is working on a new game that probably won’t be related to Kratos’ adventures.

Glauco Longhi, the head of character development at the studio, announced this on his LinkedIn page. ResetEra forum user Angie noticed to Longy’s post, where he confirmed that he was working on a new game.

«Sony Santa Monica has asked me to return to the position of Head of Character Development. I’ll be responsible for the entire character creation process for their new smart product. I’m excited to be working with the team again and developing characters in video games together,» Longhi wrote on LinkedIn.

Recently, Santa Monica has been actively looking for new employees. The studio’s official website and LinkedIn page have posted vacancies for a lead technical artist for procedural generation, a lead tool programmer, and a senior character artist. The job descriptions state that new employees are hired «to develop a new unannounced project».

SMS is looking for passionate artists, programmers, designers, animators, and producers to help us on our new unannounced project! Check out this month’s open positions: 👉 https://t.co/1Tro8hnDzR pic.twitter.com/1S49nfDIVB — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) July 9, 2024

Santa Monica Studio is an American video game development studio based in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1999, it is best known for the God of War series of games, which has received numerous awards and critical acclaim. The studio is owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment and plays a key role in creating exclusive games for PlayStation consoles.

God of War Ragnarök will soon be available on PC. The developers have scheduled the game’s PC release for September 19. Sony Santa Monica studio has presented new trailer which demonstrates the features of the PC version. Interestingly, the PC version comes almost two years after its debut on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.

