Google, Apple, and Mozilla release Speedometer 3.0 — a benchmark for browsers

Speedometer has long been Google’s favorite benchmark because it «best reflects the real world» compares JavaScript performance. Now available in Speedometer 3.0.

Speedometer 3.0 is the result of a collaboration (a shared governance model involving multiple stakeholders) between the Blink/V8, Gecko/SpiderMonkey, and WebKit/JavaScriptCore browser engines, with Microsoft also joining in. Version 1.0 was created by the WebKit team in 2014, and version 2.0 was the result of a partnership between Apple and Google in 2018, transmits 9to5Google.

The goal is to «create a shared understanding of web performance so that improvements can be made to enhance the» user experience. The latest version improves the way «Speedometer captures and scores, shows more detailed results, and represents an even wider variety of workloads».

A few tests and loads can’t model the entire Internet, but when we created Speedometer 3, we set certain criteria to select those that are critical to the user experience. We are now closer to a representative benchmark than ever before.

As for the included frameworks, Speedometer 3.0 takes into account React, Vue, Angular, Preact, Lit, Backbone, and Svelte.

In addition, the set of simulated workloads has been updated: a task application, a complex web page, a news site (landing page), applications with charts and dashboards, and code editors.