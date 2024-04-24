Google has changed its mind — cookies in the Chrome browser will not be disabled until at least 2025

Google has postponed its plan to phase out cookies for all Chrome users. Just a few months ago, the search giant planned to stop using third-party cookies by mid-2024. But now Google has postponed this step until at least 2025.

Alphabet said in a blog post that it is still working with the advertising industry and regulators (including the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, which is conducting a review of Google’s practices) on the plan. Google said it hopes to eliminate third-party cookies early next year, provided it can reach an agreement with regulators.

«We recognize that there are ongoing challenges in reconciling the diverse feedback from the industry, regulators, and developers, and we will continue to work closely with the entire ecosystem,» the company said.

Google is discussing its plan to replace cookies with publishers, marketers, and regulators. Typically, marketers use these files to track people’s online activity and tailor ads in accordance with an initiative known as the Privacy Sandbox.

Google’s decision to phase out cookies follows Apple’s move to shake up the digital advertising market in 2021 by restricting advertisers’ access to user data in its operating system. But at a time when tech giants are facing increased antitrust scrutiny, some experts are concerned that Google, by abandoning cookies, could increase its power in the digital advertising market, where it already plays a dominant role.

Source: bloomberg