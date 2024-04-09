Google has finally launched the Find My Device search network

After much testing, Google has finally launched its long-awaited Find My Device network. This technology uses a crowdsourced network of more than a billion Android devices to help people find lost gadgets. The basic functionality of this solution is similar to similar offers from Apple and Tile.

After installation, users can use the app to search for compatible Android phones and tablets. The tool will make the devices call at the user’s command, and their location will appear on the map. This map data works even if the devices are offline. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will appear on the map if they are turned off or if the battery is completely dead.

This technology is not yet available for everyday things, but it will be soon. Bluetooth tracker tags from Chipolo and Pebblebee will be integrated into the Find My Device app in May. This will allow users to find anything, including car keys, wallets, and even pets that have strayed. Future tags are already being created specifically for the network. Pebblebee’s offerings include tags, clips, and slim wallet cards. They will go on sale in late May or early June. Chipolo is creating versions of its One Point and Card Point trackers for Android devices, which will be available in May. Google says more trackers are coming later this year, including products from Motorola and eufy.

Google Find My Device also integrates with Nest smart home gadgets. If you lose something in the house, the Find My Device app will show you the location of the item in relation to existing Nest devices. This should help provide a «easy reference point» to find what you lost.

A feature is also offered that allows you to share the item’s location with others so friends and family can keep an eye out for precious items.

The new tracking technology works on devices running Android 9 (released in 2018) and higher. Initially, the new Google Find My Device network will be available to Android users in the United States and Canada, with a global rollout coming soon.

