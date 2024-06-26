Google has scheduled the presentation of Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3 for August 13

Google has announced that its annual Pixel event will take place on August 13. This is incredibly early for 2024, as Made by Google usually takes place in October.

These are not the only changes. Instead of New York, Made by Google 2024 will take place at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. The first two Made by Google events took place in San Francisco before moving to the East Coast.

This year’s keynote will start at 20:00 Kyiv time. This year, Google announced the event 1.5 months in advance. Last year, Google announced the event a month in advance.

The invitation is very telling, saying that the event will be dedicated to highlighting Google’s artificial intelligence, Android, and Pixel:

«You’ve been invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we’ll showcase the best of Google’s artificial intelligence, Android software, and Pixel portfolio»

During the August Made by Google event, the company is expected to unveil several smartphones. In addition to the Pixel 9, two versions of the Pixel 9 Pro will also be presented. In addition to the XL variant, which will be the same size as the current Pro smartphones, a more compact version of the flagship will also be offered. In addition, a foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone is expected to be presented.

Along with smartphones, Google will also present Pixel Watch 3 smartwatches in 41 and 45 mm sizes and Pixel Buds Pro 2 wireless headphones.

