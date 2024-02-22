Google is gradually replacing Assistant with Gemini on Android devices

Google continues to expand the scope of its artificial intelligence assistant called Gemini. Its presence is especially noticeable on Android smartphones.

For example, some users point out that it is already possible to switch Google to Gemini on mobile devices and use the new AI-based tool instead of traditional search.

Saw this for the first time tonight: toggle at the top of Google on mobile that allows switching between Google and Gemini. pic.twitter.com/HA8ZTwbPc6 — Greg Sterling 🇺🇦 (@gsterling) February 21, 2024

In addition, Google has allowed Android users to switch from Google Assistant to Gemini. In addition, Gemini can be set as a standard AI assistant on mobile devices. Moreover, it seems that Google is ready to completely remove Assistant and replace it with Gemini. This is hinted at by the replacement of relationship icons.

If you don’t currently have the Google Assistant app on your Android device, you can download it from the Play Store and it will come with Gemini AI. However, the app icon will show Gemini instead of Assistant. Alternatively, if you have also installed the standalone Gemini Android app, you may see two instances of Gemini in your app list.

However, if you open the Gemini app that appears after you download Google Assistant, you can access the settings and return to Assistant. This will change the app’s icon and display it as Assistant instead of Gemini. In some cases, the Assistant app will automatically change to Gemini after you update it regularly.

After replacing Assistant with Gemini, some people complainthat the new AI-powered assistant is not able to search the user’s Google ecosystem, including «not seeing» the information stored on Google.

Source: gadinsider