Google leaked the timing of RCS implementation on iPhone

Apple is likely to introduce a new RCS messaging standard in the fall, which should replace SMS/MMS.

The page described the key benefits of RCS. One of the sections was marked «Coming soon for iOS» with the title «Better messaging for everyone». This is not visible on the page now, but the information is still displayed in the source code.

The RCS protocol extends the SMS standard to almost the capabilities of an Internet messenger. Users can share photos and videos, receive check marks when a message is read and typed, and create group chats. In some RCS implementations, correspondence is protected by end-to-end encryption.

Apple has noted that RCS will work together with iMessage, which is still «the best and most secure messaging tool for Apple users».

At the same time, iMessage will not disappear. It will continue to be the messaging platform of choice for iPhone users. RCS will replace SMS and MMS and will exist separately from iMessage. SMS and MMS will remain available when needed.

«Apple has announced that it will introduce RCS in the fall of 2024. Once this happens, everyone will have a better messaging experience», — the description says.

It should be noted that Apple announced on the adoption of the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging standard at the end of 2023.

Apple’s decision was madeunder pressure from competitors such as Google and Samsung, as well as regulators. In a statement to 9to5Mac, an Apple spokesperson said RCS will offer better interoperability for cross-platform messaging.