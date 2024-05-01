Google Phone now has Audio Emoji – sound effects (from laughing to farting) that can be inserted into a conversation

Google has updated the Google Phone app and added sound effects to the Android dialer. As a result, during a phone call, users will be able to press one of the six Audio Emoji buttons to play a short sound signal for both parties to the conversation.

Thus, the user will be able to convey their attitude to the conversation or the last sentence they heard without words. To express your emotions, you will be able to use the sounds of clapping, laughing, crying (sad trombone), partying, drumming, and… farting. You can access the buttons during a call by tapping the option in the additional dialing menu or using the small checkbox at the bottom.

After the user selects the desired icon, Google Phone will play the corresponding animation and sound effect for a few seconds.

«Express emotions and moods with sounds such as applause, laughter, sad trombone, and more with emojis that you can tap during a conversation», Google explains.

To prevent a conversation from turning into a continuous exchange of sound effects, there is a limit to how often you can use sounds. There should be a certain period of time between them.

The Audio Emoji feature is currently being rolled out via a Google Phone update (version 128) in the beta channel. It is likely to be launched to all users in the coming weeks.

Source: 9to5google