Google Pixel 9 is likely to get a satellite SOS feature similar to Apple’s solution

According to Android Authority, Google intends to add a new feature to its future mobile devices that resembles Apple’s emergency call function. It is supposed to be available in the Pixel 9 series and the next Pixel Fold. It reportedly will partner with T-Mobile to offer the feature, but may add other partners later.

Satellite communications will allow future Pixel smartphone owners to send text messages but not make calls. Additionally, a dedicated Satellite Gateway app will allow for easy communication with emergency services through a feature called Emergency SOS. This feature will prompt users with a series of questions to find out what is happening. The devices will display animations to help users set up their phone to the satellite.

According to available information, the Emergency SOS function will ask the following questions:

What happened?

Are [you/ or they/ or all of them] breathing?

In total, how many people are [missing/trapped]?

What best describes your situation?

What’s on fire?

Are weapons involved?

What type of vehicle or vessel?

Is any of this applicable?

More than a year ago, T-Mobile announced a partnership with SpaceX to create a satellite messaging service, but did not specify a price, and as of January, it was still in testing. Last year, a developer spotted code in Google Messages that indicated that this feature was already in development, and that Garmin would be its provider. Garmin offers such a service for its InReach two-way messaging devices using the Iridium satellite network, which can reach «anywhere on earth».

However, regardless of whether it is offered by T-Mobile or Garmin, this feature will not necessarily be free. For example, Garmin’s service costs $15 per month. However, Apple currently subsidizes its services, so perhaps Google will do the same.

Source: The Verge