Google Pixel 9 / Pro will have only 128 GB of storage in the basic version, and improved «fast» charging will be limited to 45 watts

On the eve of the Made by Google event scheduled for August 13, a new batch of information about the technical characteristics of the upcoming Pixel 9 smartphones has emerged. According to informed sources, all three models will have 128 GB of storage in their basic version.

Even if Google sticks to the same prices as last year, this will mean that buyers of some models will have to pay $1000 for the basic configuration with 128 GB of internal storage. This is hardly an acceptable ratio in 2024.

It is noted that the basic Pixel 9 model will be available in versions with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. At the same time, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will be available in 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB storage options. Official prices remain unknown for now. However, given the latest industry trends, we can expect the price of the Pixel 9 Pro XL to jump by $100 or more compared to last year’s Pixel 8 Pro.

Only the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone will have 256 GB of internal storage in the basic configuration. There will also be a version with 512 GB of storage. However, in some regions, such as India, Google will only sell the 256GB Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

It also became known how much RAM the future smartphones will have. The regular version of the Pixel 9 is credited with 12 GB of RAM. At the same time, Pro models will have 16 GB of RAM.

The source reports that Google is slightly increasing the charging speed for the Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models will be able to charge «to 55% in about 30 minutes», while the Pixel 9 Pro XL will charge «to 70% in about 30 minutes». These figures will be achieved using a 45W Google USB-C charger. Currently, Google only sells a 30W USB-C charger on the Google Store. Even with the increase in charging speed, Google’s smartphones will still be significantly inferior to many other manufacturers’ flagships in this area.

All three monoblock models promise «24 hours of battery life» and up to 100 hours in Extreme Battery Saver mode. Only the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which will have a 4650 mAh battery, is claimed to have 72 hours of operation in Extreme Battery Saver mode. However, the overall autonomy should also be 24 hours.

