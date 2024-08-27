Google Pixel will receive Android 15 in October — official announcement for testers

Google has confirmed when Pixel smartphones will be updated to Android 15. Previously, rumors said that this would not happen in September.

Yesterday, unofficial sources reported that Google will release Android 15 to Pixel devices next month as the company works to improve stability. Instead, Google is planning an October update, possibly in the middle of the month. The company has just actually confirmed this information.

A few hours ago, Google changed the release notes beta version update Android that is coming to devices that have opted out of the beta testing program. The updated release notes say that users waiting for a stable Android 15 update should «ignore the [downgrade] OTA until Android 15 becomes available in October».

Since this message can only come from Google, it effectively confirms plans to release the Android 15 update for the Pixel in October. However, Google previously refused to confirm the October update rumors to Android Authority.

This announcement is important because many users who opted out of the beta testing program would have been waiting for the stable update to be released soon. Now they will have a general idea of how long they will have to ignore the OTA version of Android 14.

Google plans to release a stable Android 15 update for such Pixel devices:

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

It is also unofficially known that next week Google will open the Android 15 source code for developers.

Source: Android Authority