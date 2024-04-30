Google removes most 3D models of animals and other objects from Search

Over the past few years, Google has created a lot of 3D models of animals and other objects that can be viewed in augmented reality. However, Google recently removed the vast majority of these fun models from Search.

In 2019, Google launched the ability to see 3D animals right in Search. This feature was available in the browser, on Android or iOS. Users could see these 3D models and even use augmented reality on mobile devices to see these models in the real world, often in life-size. The collection of objects expanded over the years, at its peak offering more than 100 different animals, many dinosaurs, as well as educational models of planets, places, human anatomy, cell parts, and more. It even offered to view a car using 3D models. However, the cataloging of these objects was not the best.

Suddenly, many Google 3D models just disappeared. The number of three-dimensional animals and objects in Google Search has sharply decreased. Barely a dozen animals are now available, and there are less than 10 dogs and cats left. In addition, there are only a few insects and objects.

Many different educational models of cells, body systems, etc. are still available, although body parts have been completely removed from Google’s 3D model collection. Many of them now appear in Search as «interactive diagrams» rather than 3D models.

Google has not explained why so many useful and interesting 3D models have been removed.

Source: 9to5google