Google showed Pixel Buds Pro 2 — TWS headphones with Tensor A1 chip and improved ANC for $229

Google has announced new wireless headphones Pixel Buds Pro 2, which are smaller, lighter, and have twice the active noise cancellation compared to the previous model.

Google has updated its flagship line of wireless headphones with the introduction of Pixel Buds Pro 2. The company has significantly improved the previous model by reducing the size by 27% and making the headphones lighter.

Google engineers have significantly improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The new model filters high-frequency sounds better, approaching the efficiency of Bose solutions. This is made possible by the new Tensor A1 chip, which Google developed specifically for this model.

The sound of Pixel Buds Pro 2 has also undergone significant changes. The headphones are equipped with 11 mm drivers, and the multichannel processing on the Tensor A1 chip adds an additional signal path for music without affecting the sound quality when noise cancellation is enabled.

The charging case has retained its previous shape, but has a built-in speaker. This makes it easy to find lost headphones using the advanced Find My Device network. The headphones themselves have an IP54 protection rating against dust and moisture.

Google has updated its Clear Calling algorithms to improve the quality of voice calls. The headphones now support call detection – they will automatically pause music playback and activate transparency mode when they detect the user’s voice.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 battery life reaches 8 hours of continuous listening with ANC enabled or up to 30 hours with charging from the case. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4 and LE Audio, but still don’t have high-bitrate codecs like LDAC or AptX Adaptive.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 will go on sale on September 26 for $229.

Source: TheVerge