Google threatened bloggers with not giving them Pixels if they chose other smartphones — now the message has been officially deleted

Google’s invitation-only Team Pixel program provides early access to Pixel smartphones to influencers. Recently, the program included a requirement not to use other brands, which was removed after the publicity.

In this year’s the Pixel 9 deal The agreement says that Google expects Team Pixel members to present Google Pixel devices instead of any other. If it turns out that other brands were preferred, Google will terminate the relationship.

Google’s communications manager Kayla Geyer told The Verge that TeamPixel is a separate program from the press and review programs. The goal of TeamPixel is to put Pixel devices in the hands of content creators, not the press and technical reviewers.

«We didn’t notice this new language that appeared in the TeamPixel form yesterday, and it has been removed».

The situation caused confusion on the Internet — many assumed that such conditions applied to all product reviewers. However, this is not the case. The official Google Pixel review program does not have similar terms and conditions, which may conflict with the ethics of many publications.

So, what is Team Pixel? Officially, it is a program of the PR agency 1000heads, which distributes early versions of devices to influencers as brand ambassadors. Although Google works with 1000heads, it does not directly manage the program, which is significantly different from its review policy. Journalists in the official review program often receive descriptions and embargoed products before or during the presentation. Team Pixel members receive devices shortly after the launch, but before the public appearance — in exchange for social media coverage. For smaller authors, this can be a significant advantage to gain access to smartphones.

Adam Matlock, the creator of the YouTube channel TechOdyssey, says he joined the Team Pixel program five years ago because of the convenience of getting new Pixel smartphones in advance. According to him, there were no such conditions before. He has now recorded a video of himself leaving the program.

Famous device reviewer Marques Brownlee posted a video in which he says that he did not participate in the Team Pixel program and is not obliged to comply with such conditions.

YouTuber Kevin Neter of The Tech Ninja channel also says that this provision forced him to leave the Team Pixel program. «As someone who analyzes technology for a living, I work with a lot of brands. To be cornered into using one product — it doesn’t work for me and I don’t want to be part of it». So, you shouldn’t assume that all bloggers and publications are biased against Google Pixel. Relationships outside of the Team Pixel program do not have similar requirements, and the program itself has removed the controversial innovation. Bloggers who thought it was necessary left the program.

Sources: The Verge, Android Police