Google unveiled Pixel 9 Pro Fold — with Tensor G4, Gemini, large screen and $1799 price

At the Made by Google 2024 event, the company confirmed the change in the naming scheme of its smartphones and introduced the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is now part of the main Pixel line.

The Pro part of the name refers to the powerful hardware and solid price, and probably hints at the possible appearance of cheaper foldable Google Pixel smartphones in the future. The price of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is really not small — it costs $1799.

The new Pixel 9 Pro Fold is more similar to its main competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Fold. And that’s a good thing, as it means comparable and sometimes even better performance. The biggest hardware change is the move from a 7.6″ screen (the same as the Galaxy Fold 6) to an 8″ internal display. For comparison, the screen of the latest Apple iPad Mini is only 0.3″ larger.

The main folding OLED display has a resolution of 2076 x 2152 and a pixel density of 373 PPI. It has a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of 2700 nits. The external display has increased from 5.8″ to 6.3″. It is even denser, with 422 PPI and a resolution of 1080 x 2424. The smaller screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The phone is also thinner than its predecessor at 10.2 mm when folded and 5.1 mm when open. The 4650 mAh battery, according to Google, will provide more than 24 hours of operation. This figure increases to 72 hours in extreme power saving mode. Like the rest of the Pixel 9, the foldable smartphone is powered by Google’s new Tensor G4 processor. The smartphone has 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage.

The back of the phone has a more pronounced camera panel. There are three lenses: a 48-megapixel wide-angle, a 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto. The latter has a 5x optical zoom and 20x digital Super Res Zoom.

All Pixel 9s have Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence assistant, which works by default. The phone comes with a one-year subscription to Google One AI Premium, which includes Gemini Advanced, Gemini in Gmail and Docs, and 2 TB of Google Cloud storage. The phone has 7 years of guaranteed operating system and security updates and comes with the new Pixel Drops features. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be on sale starting September 4.

