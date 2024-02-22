Google to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India from April, — Nikkei

Google has told suppliers to start manufacturing its Pixel smartphones in India no earlier than next quarter, as part of its plan to ship more than 10 million Pixel phones this year, according to a Nikkei report.

Last October, Google said that will start production of smartphones in Indiaand its flagship smartphone Pixel 8 will be available there in 2024 as it focuses on a key growth market.

The move will also help Google diversify its supply chain away from China, transmits Reuters. The tech giant will prepare production lines for its flagship Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in the coming weeks and will start producing the phones in April-June, the report said, citing familiar with the matter sources.

The report does not say how many phones Google plans to produce in India, nor whether these smartphones will be sold in the country or exported.