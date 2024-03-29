Google to offer Gemini Nano local artificial intelligence on regular Pixel 8 smartphones

Google intends to provide access to the Gemini AI model for Pixel 8 smartphones. Previously, advanced AI capabilities were only available on the Pixel 8 Pro. As a reminder, both models are equipped with the same Tensor G3 processor, which was designed to accelerate AI performance. Thus, the overall experience with both gadgets should be similar.

The Gemini Nano AI model, designed to run locally on personal devices, will be available on Pixel 8 with the next release of the new Pixel Feature Drop. Initially, it will be a developer preview. Google wants to gather feedback and make sure everything works smoothly on a phone with slightly lower specs.

Gemini Nano is coming to #Pixel8 as a developer preview in a future #FeatureDrop! As our most efficient AI model for on-device tasks, it helps prevent sensitive data from leaving your phone & enables you to use features even without a network connection: https://t.co/smhWbpZN3X pic.twitter.com/z2Ob95jKxt — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) March 28, 2024

This is a rather unexpected change for Google. Initially, the company claimed that the Pixel 8 could not run Gemini on the device due to «hardware limitations», despite the same processor available in the Pro model. The main difference between the two phones is the distribution of RAM. It seems that Google no longer considers this a significant issue for running the AI model on the device.

It is expected that with the release of Gemini Nano on Pixel 8, at least two new features will be available to owners of these smartphones. The Recorder app will get an improved Gemini-based call summarization feature that works locally on the device. A similar tool already exists, but requires a network connection. In the future, data will no longer need to be sent to the server. Gboard’s Smart Reply toolkit will offer responses to messages based on the context of the conversation.

Source: Engadget