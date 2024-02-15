Goose ─ Google has launched an internal AI model to help developers

As Google embeds artificial intelligence in every product it makes, it is also turning to AI to improve the efficiency of its own business.

The company has launched a large language model called Goose, intended for employees only. According to internal documents, it is intended to help create new products. The documents describe Goose as a «descendant of Gemini». At the same time, Goose is «learned from 25 years of engineering expertise at Google».

«It can answer questions about Google technologies, write code using internal technology stacks, and supports new features like natural language prompt-based code editing», — according to an internal summary of Goose.

One internal document states that Goose is part of a plan to «bring AI to every stage of the product development process». Goose is currently available for use by at least some employees. It is planned that this tool «will be the first major general-purpose language model approved for internal coding at Google».

Goose is the result of a collaborative effort between Google Brain, DeepMind, and Google’s internal infrastructure teams.

The internal use of artificial intelligence could be a key factor in Google’s new efficiency drive, which has led to thousands of job cuts by management over the past 13 months and a number of team reorganizations. Google CFO Ruth Porat hinted at similar initiatives during a recent financial conference call, telling analysts that Google is working to «slow cost growth» through a variety of tactics, including «streamlining operations at Alphabet with artificial intelligence».

Source: businessinsider