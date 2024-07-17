GSC revealed the new STALKER 2 character Faust

Developers from GSC Game World have published new images of one of the characters in the upcoming game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The corresponding publication appeared on the social network X (Twitter).

Faust. A man with his own picture of the Zone. pic.twitter.com/lzxl6K0Tbu — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) July 16, 2024

One of the images of Faust contains the following text:

«A decade has passed, and they are still cursed by many stalkers. They say there are no such things as former fanatics. They deserve a bullet as soon as they get in the crosshairs. When the Varta and its new order came in with the D4 treaty, they agreed to do things that made even the most experienced Dolgovites look beyond the Perimeter. The Monolith is dead. But for most, its cause still lives on as long as the Wild Island exists. And while the Vagabond is trying to get his brothers out of hell, Faust… has his own picture of the future».

We should add that Faust could be heard in some previous trailers.

«The zone is as you see it. I have shown you how I see it. Go your own way, and then you will be able to see the Zone… in your own way».

«I made one false step, and my whole world plunged into darkness».

So, Faust should play a prominent role in the events of the game.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S on September 5, 2024. From the first day, the game will be available in Game Pass. Pre-orders are already open on the developers’ website, as well as on Steam and GOG.