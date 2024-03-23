GTA 6 may be postponed to 2026 — Rockstar is running out of time and is driving employees into the office

GTA 6, one of the most anticipated games in history, has millions of players around the world waiting for any information about it. According to the website Kotaku, the game may be postponed to 2026, and Rockstar Games requires remote workers to return to the office to speed up work.

The game was officially released in December 2023. More than ten years after the release of GTA V, Rockstar is working on a sequel set in Vice City, a fictional Miami neighborhood. The game is due to appear on PS5 and Xbox Series in 2025. Unofficially, it is known that the current target is early 2025. However, it is becoming increasingly likely that GTA 6 may not be released until the end of 2025. It is also possible that the launch will be pushed back to 2026 as production is behind schedule.

In February, it became known that Rockstar Games was obliging its employees to return to work five days a week in the office starting in April. The news of the abrupt changes took many by surprise and led to frustration among staff who felt harassed — some were hired remotely.

Sources say that the development of GTA 6 has begun to lag behind. This makes Rockstar’s management worry that the game will miss the 2025 deadline and be released in 2026. At the moment, the launch in the fall of 2025 seems more plausible to the site’s sources. Delaying the game until 2026 is considered a backup plan, an emergency» option. One of the Rockstar Games employees shared his concern that after improving in the last few years, the company may fall back into a development crisis.