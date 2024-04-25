Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction overturned by court 4 years after conviction

One of the most influential Hollywood producers in the past first faced rape allegations back in 2017, when The New York Times published serious revelations of his misconduct.

After that, more and more people came forward to report sexual exploitation by Weinstein, and in February 2020, he was convicted of rape for the first time. Currently, according to by Associated Press News the conviction was overturned. The New York Court of Appeals ruled that the trial judge had committed «egregious errors» that included allowing the victims to testify about charges that were not relevant to the case at hand.

The decision essentially frees Weinstein from a 23-year sentence, although the former producer will still be behind bars for the foreseeable future — he was previously sentenced to 16 years for another rape in Los Angeles in 2022.

Weinstein’s revelations sparked the #MeToo movement — нhe hashtag has since been used by millions of people to tell the world about the various forms of sexual violence they have experienced.