Hellblade 2 coming to PS5 this summer with new features — no longer an Xbox exclusive

Microsoft has confirmed that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is no longer an Xbox exclusive — it’s coming to PS5 this summer.

Ninja Theory announced about the Hellblade 2 port for PlayStation on the anniversary of the game’s release on Xbox and PC. And now the game will be released in 2024 on Sony consoles in an extended edition. It promises new features, but what exactly is kept secret. They will also appear on other platforms for free, so Xbox and PC owners will not be left behind.

«The team have been working hard to optimise Hellblade 2 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro to give you the very best experience we can. We look forward to sharing more details with you soon», — the company said.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is coming to PlayStation 5 this summer with some exciting new features. These features will also be available at the same time as a free update for players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC and Steam. We look forward to sharing more details soon. pic.twitter.com/iKcwUL7X5U — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) May 21, 2025

The original Hellblade was a temporary PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2017, and in 2018 it was released on Xbox One. A few months later, Microsoft bought Ninja Theory. And it would seem that it should have remained a «treasure» for Xbox players, but Microsoft is focused on the internal strategy of Project Latitude. Within its framework, Xbox studio games are gradually appearing on other platforms. The company is also working on ports for Nintendo Switch 2, which are expected to be announced soon. And this strategy has its results — Xbox games shot to PS5.

Hellblade 2 — is another game from the line of former Xbox exclusives that is coming to PlayStation. It has already been joined or will be joined this year by Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, Age of Mythology: Retold, Gears of War remaster and even Doom: The Dark Ages, which was released on May 15. Previously received the port and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

There is no exact release date for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 for PS5 is not yet available, so we’re waiting and watching for it.

Source: IGN / The Verge