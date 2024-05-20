The release trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II — the game comes out tomorrow, May 21

The developers of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Ninja Theory have released the game’s launch trailer, which details all the trials and tribulations Senua will experience during his journey. It includes battles with demons, fire, and a lot of crying. As they joked in The Verge, «after all, the game is called Hellblade, not Very Nice Spring Day Blade».

It is stated that the trailer video was shot on an Xbox Series X. The game description reads:

«In the sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua once again embarks on a harsh journey of survival through the myths and horrors of Viking-era Iceland. Seeking to save those who have been destroyed by a ruthless tyranny, Senua enters into a battle with the darkness within and without».

The game will be released on Tuesday, May 21, on Xbox and PC.