Honda has created an electric chair for walking in an AR-headset

You can test the Honda vehicle at the upcoming SXSW conference in Texas.

The chair was named UNI-ONE, designed specifically for mixed reality entertainment — a technology that combines the real and virtual worlds to create new environments and visualizations.

The UNI-ONE is hands-free — just tilt your torso in a specific direction to move forward, backward or diagonally. The chair has a seat that can be adjusted to suit your needs and can support a passenger weighing up to 110 kg.

The vehicle is battery-powered and has a maximum speed of 6 km/h.

Honda’s idea is to combine the chair with a mixed reality device so that passengers can comfortably play games or experience other entertainment — including outdoors (for example, participating in racing games in theme parks).

