Honda showed Ye S7 — the first crossover of the new “electric” sub-brand Ye

Honda is all set to enter the Chinese electric vehicle market with the Ye S7 electric crossover, the first model under its new Ye electric vehicle sub-brand. The company has published official images of the Ye S7, showing the crossover’s design with a panoramic sunroof. And the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has released some of its specifications.

The Ye S7 will be based on the all-electric architecture of the Honda W. The SUV is expected to meet the needs of Chinese consumers by offering two electric motors (from United Automotive Electronic Systems) with a total capacity of 350 kW (470 hp).

The car weighing 2305 kg will be able to accelerate to a speed of 180 km/h. The electric motors will be powered by triple lithium batteries from CATL, but their capacity, charging speed and range have not yet been disclosed. The electric vehicle will be 4750 mm long, 1930 mm wide and 1625 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2930 mm.

Ye S7 is scheduled to enter the market by the end of the year. The car will be produced by Dongfeng Honda, a joint venture between Honda and Dongfeng Motor. Honda plans to launch six models under the Ye brand by 2027.

