Honor MagicPad2: media and creativity tablet with 12.3-inch display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and €599 price

Honor has announced a new MagicPad2 tablet that will be suitable for users to consume media and work creatively.

The new tablet features a large 12.3-inch OLED Eye Comfort Display with a resolution of 3000×1920 pixels, brightness of up to 1600 nits and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The possibility of using a stylus is supported.

The multimedia orientation of the tablet is indicated by IMAX-Enhanced, TÜV certification and DTS audio. The device has 8 speakers and 3 microphones. High-frequency PWM control of 4320 Hz and dynamic brightness control complete the picture. All this should improve movie viewing.

Honor MagicPad2 has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. So it can also be used to run demanding apps and games with high graphics quality settings. For content storage, 256 GB of internal storage is provided. A 13-megapixel autofocus camera is available on the back, and a 9-megapixel fixed-focus camera is available on the front.

The battery with a capacity of 10050 mAh is responsible for autonomy. It supports fast charging with a power of 66 W. The novelty has dimensions of 274.5×180.5×5.8 mm and weighs 555 g. The device runs on MagicOS 8.0.1 based on Android 14.

The new Honor MagicPad2 tablet is priced at €599. It will be available in Moonlight White and Black colors.

Source: honor