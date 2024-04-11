Horror «Five Nights at Freddy’s 2» — is officially in development. The premiere is scheduled for the fall of 2025

The first film based on the Five Nights at Freddy’s video game horror franchise debuted last October and brought in a record $297 million for the Blumhouse production company. Given the film’s modest $20 million budget, mixed initial reviews, and a parallel premiere at Peacock —, this is a decent result.

A few months after that, the sequel was hinted at by the lead actor Josh Hutcherson, and now at CinemaCon 2024 «Five Nights at Freddy’s 2» received official confirmation from Universal and Blumhouse, as well as a tentative premiere date of fall 2025.

It is not known whether the original co-writer/director Emma Tammy and the former cast will return to work.

«I’m dying to get back to the set», — said Hutcherson in January.

In the first film, thirty-year-old Mike Schmidt (Hutcherson), who suffers from panic attacks, takes a job as a night guard at an abandoned Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, but he has no idea that the animatronic pizza joint is hiding horrific secrets from the past — that may be connected to him.