How an Intel Core i7-8700 processor for $3.25 works from a Japanese vending machine

Vending machines like this usually sell small toys, but this one is loaded with Intel processors from previous generations. Japanese YouTuber Sawara-San purchased an Intel Core i7-8700 processor after giving the machine 500 yen (about $3.25) and returning the handle. The chip was tested and found to be flawed.

Toy vending machines are very popular in Japan and other Far Eastern countries. These machines usually sell small plastic toys that are dispensed after the user inserts cash and turns the handle. The machines usually have a Hello Kitty or toy car theme — it is known what type of item it will dispense, but it is not known which one. In this case, the machine definitely has Intel processors, but it is unclear what other chips might be in there.

The machine appears to be located in front of or inside a computer store called 1’s PC. Google says it sells a wide range of new and used PC components, as well as cameras, media, software, and more. The machine could be a fun way to have some fun with visitors, as well as get rid of old or broken processors.

The new 2018 Intel Core i7-8700 should perform almost as well as the unlocked version from the «K» series in real-world tests. In 2024, its 6C/12T configuration, 4.7 GHz clock speed, and Windows 11 compatibility are still a good option. But this particular chip behaved a little worse: after passing the system test at the start of a system built on the i7-8700, the processor booted into the BIOS normally, but then problems arose.

At first, the video did not work properly and the Windows installation process failed. After reconnecting the monitor, the system showed that only 5 processor cores and 10 threads were running. Despite the problems with one of the cores, the chip was still able to run Windows, pass the system information check, and complete the Cinebench R15 and R23 tests.

The processor scored 992 points in Cinebench R15, — the fully working sample performed significantly better with 1420 points, but a different system configuration may be part of the difference. But even a 5-core processor should have gotten about 1183 points. A used Core i7-8700 at the same store sells for 13,800 yen ($90) with a three-month warranty, so Sawara-San was happy with his $3.25 prize.

Source: Tom’s Hardware