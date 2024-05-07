«Riddick: Fury»: Vin Diesel to begin work on fourth installment of movie franchise in August

This summer, Vin Diesel will once again embody his famous character Richard B. Riddick. The «Fast & Furious» star begins work on «Riddick: Fury», the fourth installment of the franchise. The film will be shot in Germany, Spain and the UK.

«Riddick: Fury» will be the continuation of the epic that includes the 2000 films «Black Hole», «The Chronicles of Riddick» (2004) and «Riddick» (2013). As the title suggests, Riddick finally returns to his home world — a place he barely remembers and which he fears may be left in ruins. But there he finds other Furies fighting for their existence against a new enemy — and some of them are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined.

The project reunites Diesel with writer/director David Toohey, who wrote and directed the previous three films and has now completed the script for the financial thriller «Big Dogs» Ridley Scott. Diesel will produce the film under his One Race Films label with Samantha Vincent. Thorsten Schumacher (Rocket Science) and Lars Sylvester (Thank You Studios) will also produce, along with Joe Neurother.

Diesel also has list of militantsplanned for the future, including the finale of «Fast & Furious», the new «Witch Hunter», Mattel’s «Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots» and Universal’s «Kojak». In recent weeks, he has been talking about «Riddick: Fury» on social media.

Source: Variety