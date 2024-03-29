HWiNFO 8.00 monitoring tool gained built-in OSD display and lost support for Windows XP

The developers have released a new version of the HWiNFO 8.00 system monitoring software. This version has lost support for the outdated Windows XP OS – the developers have focused exclusively on X64 systems. Although 32-bit systems are still supported, the official installer will only be compatible with 64-bit versions of Windows. Users can still access the 32-bit version through a portable installer.

At the same time, HWiNFO 8.00 has several new features and capabilities. For example, the built-in On-Screen Display (OSD) allows users to display system statistics directly from the HWiNFO tool without the need for additional software. Additionally, HWiNFO still supports Riva Statistic Server for those who prefer this tool, eliminating the need for any additional installations.

So, here are the main innovations in HWiNFO 8.00:

A fully integrated OSD has been added.

Support for Windows XP/Vista has been discontinued.

The HWiNFO installer has been ported to Unicode for better support of multiple languages.

The HWiNFO installer now contains only HWiNF064 and requires Windows 7 x64 or later.

The deprecated HWiNFO32 is only available in a portable version.

Improved sensor monitoring on ASUS NUC.

Improved status monitoring for some NVMe drives connected via Intel RST.

Improved sensor monitoring on ASUS TUF GAMING Z790-PRO WIFI.

The automatic startup mechanism has been updated to better reflect the actual status.

Fixed automatic launch (via the launcher) due to new OSD requirements.

Fixed some bugs in OSD settings.

Added support for Aquacomputer VISION and VISION RGBpx sensors.

Improved sensor monitoring on the new GIGABYTE Z790 and B760 series motherboards.

Added NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (AD103) and GeForce RTX 4060 (AD106).

Improved support for Raptor Lake-PS.

Fixed support for AMD Hawk Point iGPU.

You can download the new version of HWiNFO 8.0 from the official of the project website.