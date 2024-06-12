Hyundai has shown a new affordable class A electric car INSTER with a range of up to 355 km

Later this month, Hyundai plans to unveil its new low-cost electric car, the INSTER. And on the eve of the debut, the company has published images of this novelty.

Hyundai INSTER is positioned as a city «subcompact Class A» electric vehicle. In fact, it is the result of the evolution of the CASPER gasoline model sold in Korea. Hyundai claims that the new electric vehicle «will set new standards» in terms of range, technology and safety.

The design of the INSTER electric car is somewhat reminiscent of the CASPER, but has modern updates. The car has Hyundai’s signature daytime running lights, pixel graphic turn signals and taillights, which should indicate the electric nature of the car.

Hyundai expects the new electric city car to have a range of up to 355 km (according to the WLTP assessment methodology). Although prices for the new product have not yet been confirmed, as the gasoline CASPER is sold in Korea for $15 thousand, the new electric car is expected to enter the market at an affordable price.

The Hyundai INSTER electric car will officially make its debut at the Busan International Mobility Show, which will begin on June 27, 2024.

Source: electrek