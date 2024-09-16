«I don’t support cryptocurrencies»: the author of the Flappy Bird game distanced himself from its «revival» in the blockchain

The Crypto section comes out with the support of ?

Once a hype Flappy Bird mobile game has been reincarnated as a blockchain project. The author, who once closed the game to prevent addiction, doesn’t like it.

Ten years after the Flappy Bird game made a splash on phones, an organization called the Flappy Bird Foundation has acquired the rights to the game and is bringing it back from oblivion as a blockchain project. The creator of the original game explained that he was not involved in the project and did not endorse cryptocurrency at all.

No, I have no related with their game. I did not sell anything.

I also don’t support crypto. — Dong Nguyen (@dongatory) September 15, 2024

Flappy Bird became a viral sensation more than a decade ago and earned about $50 thousand a day at the peak of its popularity. However, its creator Dong Nguyen shut down the mobile platformer in 2014 because he was worried that the game was addictive.

The Flappy Bird Foundation has announced that Flappy Bird is back with new features, new characters, new modes, on new platforms, and ties to cryptocurrency. The announcement says the new «iteration will soar higher than Solana ever did when it takes off in Web 3.0».

The organization acquired the rights to Flappy Bird from Gametech Holdings, an American company that stripped Nguyen of the trademark some time ago. The Vietnamese creator of the game clarified on social media that he has no connection with «and their game». He also writes that «did not sell anything to» and thus probably did not profit from or agree to what was happening to his creation. «I also do not support the cryptocurrency», — he added.

Whether the game becomes a cryptocurrency scam or not, during its non-existence, Flappy Bird «has spawned» a large number of fakes and analogs that are available in mobile platform stores. Therefore, if you want to play something similar, you can do so without any connection to cryptocurrencies.

Source: GamesRadar

