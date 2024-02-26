«I’m a little drunk»: Pedro Pascal got drunk and sobbed at the SAG Awards 2024 because he didn’t think he would win

Pascal won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Joel in «The Last of Us», however, he says that he didn’t expect to win at all, and that’s why he — drank too much.

In general, the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which took place this Saturday and was broadcast for the first time on Netflix, was a triumph «Oppenheimer’s» Christopher Nolan’s — movie was awarded for Best Actor. Cillian Murphy received a separate award for Best Actor, and Robert Downey Jr.

The drama about the creator of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, won the an unexpected box office hit last summer (the movie has grossed $985 million worldwide) and is considered a favorite for the «Oscars», which start next month.

The latest season of HBO’s «Succession» was recognized for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while FX’s «The Bear» was recognized for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

The «Crown» star Elizabeth Debicki won the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, while Pedro Pascal was honored for Best Actor in a Drama Series. The actor, as it turned out, did not expect to win, and drank alcohol before the ceremony, as he admitted in his speech:

«I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk! I’m making a fool of myself».

Stephen Yoon and Ali Wong, who played in «Beef» from Netflix, were honored as the best actors in a miniseries. And Lily Gladstone, who is also an Oscar nominee, won Best Actress for her role in «Killers of the Flower Moon» and went down in history as the first Native American woman to receive such an award.

Full list of SAG Awards 2024 winners