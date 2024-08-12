Idealista landlords advertise housing using The Sims 4 footage

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Do you accept payment in simoleons?

Situations where real-life housing does not match the photos from the rental site — are not uncommon, but some landlords are taking it to the next level and using footage from The Sims 4 (a single-player life simulation video game) to find customers. One of these ads was noticed by a Twitter user under the nickname @Brujita__may on the Idealista rental service.

It is interesting that the advertisement did not use screenshots of The Sims 4, but, judging by the quality of the images, just a photo of the monitor taken with a phone. There are several bird’s-eye shots (you’ve hardly seen anything like this on rental sites) showing classic apartment furniture and appliances, such as a sofa, TV, and refrigerator.

Buscando vivienda, he quedado en shock con este anuncio que ha encontrado mi marido. Es que es para fliparlo. Decirme si no veis la gran cagada monumental que se ve claramente en este anuncio?? Porque …. Así tambien hago yo dinero!!!🫰🤑 Ya he reportado una denuncia a la app. pic.twitter.com/wtaAc2kh3q — ✨Lady Eira. Dama Bridgerton. 70% ❤️💛 30% 💙✨ (@Brujita__may) August 5, 2024

Price for the house in the city of Alborach in Valencia with The Sims 4 is 425 euros per month, and the area of the premises reaches 41 square meters.

In their responses to the post on Twitter, users have already begun to compete in witticisms: one asked if they would accept simoleons as payment (a standard coin in the game), while another suggested using cheat codes to get the apartment for free.

The user who came across the ad has already reported the fake photos to Idealista, and it seems that they have now been removed from the site.

Source: PC Gamer

