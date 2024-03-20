IdeaSoft launches AI Hub with free lectures on AI from speakers from Google and Meta

Ukrainian IT company IdeaSoft, a part of Sigma Software Group, has launched IdeaSoft AI Hub— is an open source community with a focus on Artificial Intelligence technologies.Representatives of IdeaSoft told the editorial board about this.The project will include:

free lectures;

webinars;

educational events from the world’s leading technology companies

Speakers at lectures, workshops, and conferences will include experts from Google, Meta, and many other key industry players.All events will be free for participants and will be held several times a month.The first free online lecture will take place this Thursday, March 21, on Zoom. The speaker will be Volodymyr Kyryliuk, Front-End Magician at Google, with the topic “Google Technologies: Video processing in the browser and innovative Machine Learning solutions with a minimum amount of code”Volodymyr will talk about:

Google Meet and Virtual Try On — how these technologies work and how you can try them

MediaPipe solution — libraries and tools to quickly apply artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques to your applications.

You can register for the first free meeting here