In the new trailer for «Moana 2», the sailor girl fights coconut monsters and an unknown enemy

The second trailer of the animated film «Moana 2» tells the story of Moana’s maritime explorations and how he and Maui came to battle with the enemies.

The story takes place three years after the events of the original «Oscar»-nominated film from 2016. Moana and her crew are searching for the lost island of Motufetu, once connected by the ocean but now hidden by the God of Storms. She searches the neighboring islands for evidence of other humans and encounters a new, unknown enemy shrouded in purple light and surrounded by bats. The Kakamora coconut tribe shoots Moana with darts. The trailer also features Simei, her three-year-old sister.

«The epic animated musical «Moana 2» from the Walt Disney Studios brings our favorite characters back to the screen. Once again, Moana and Maui embark on an exciting journey with a team of not-so-ordinary sailors. The adventure begins with an unexpected call from the ancestral travelers, which leads Moana to the distant seas of Oceania. In the long-forgotten and dangerous waters, extraordinary adventures await her!»

Dwayne Johnson, the voice of Maui, the tattooed demigod, took to the Disney D23 stage to a standing ovation to present «the most exciting adventure of Moana and Maui to date». Johnson emphasized the idea of «believing that there is more and having the courage to go for more… I know what that means to me, a person of Polynesian culture, I’m half black and half Samoan, and I know what that means to Ayulia [Kravale, voice of Moana] as well».

The presentation of «Moana 2» began with a song performed by Kravalyu, «We’re Back», a new original track for the film. On stage, she was joined by dancers and drummers from Nonosina Polynesia under the direction of Tiana Liufau, who created the animated choreography for both parts of «Moana». The music in the new film was composed by «Grammy» winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, as well as Pacific legend Opeatia Foai and composer Mark Mancina.

The film «Moana 2» was directed by David Derrick Jr, Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller. It features voice actors Temuera Morrison as Tui, Nicole Scherzinger as His Sina, Rose Matafeo as Lotto, David Fain as Kele, Hualalai Cheung as Moni, and Alan Tudyk as Hayhei.

The first «Moana» brought Disney more than $680 million at the box office. It received 1 billion hours of streaming on Disney+ last year. The film received two «Oscar» nominations, for Best Animated Feature and Original Song How Far I’ll Go». «Moana 2» will be released in cinemas on November 27.

