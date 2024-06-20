In the new trailer for «Penguin» Colin Farrell terrorizes Gotham — premiering this fall

Warner Bros. Discovery has released a new trailer for the series «Penguin», centered on the figure of gangster Oswald Cobblepot. Events blockbuster «Batman» 2022where Colin Farrell has already played the villain, takes place immediately after the eight-episode series that shows Cobblepot’s rise to power in the Gotham underworld. Subsequently, this character will become one of the most famous villains in the «Batman» universe.

In the series, Farrell will be joined by Christine Milioti as Carmine Falcone’s daughter Sophia, Michael Zegen as Carmine’s son Alberto and Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, one of Gotham’s former top gangsters, as well as Renzi Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Agdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Carmen Ejogo, Francois Chau and David H. Holmes.

Lauren LeFranc is the writer, executive producer and showrunner of «Penguin». Matt Reeves, writer and director of «Batman», is an executive producer. Colin Farrell, Dylan Clark, Daniel Pipsky, Bill Carraro and Ravi Krohn are also executive producers. Producer Craig Zobel directed the first three episodes.

Production on the series began in March 2023, but was halted in June due to strikes in Hollywood. Filming resumed at the end of last year. «Penguin» will be released on Max in the fall, while the sequel to «Batman», titled «Batman: Part 2» was postponed for a year and will be released in theaters on October 2, 2026.