The teaser of «Penguin», which is a sequel to Matt Reeves’ «Batman», introduces the story of Oswald Cobblepot

The new teaser shows scenes from series «Penguin» about the Gotham gangster Oswald Cobblepot. The show is a continuation of the story of Matt Reeves’ movie «Batman». It stars Colin Farrell in the title role.

In the trailer, the Penguin talks about a former criminal mastermind whom he obviously hopes to emulate. The video conveys the dark atmosphere of Gotham and consists almost entirely of shots in the dark.

The series «Penguin» will debut this fall on Max and will have 8 episodes. In addition to Colin Farrell, it stars Christine Milioti, Renzi Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Agdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen. The executive producers are Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who will direct the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

The cinematic sequel to Robert Pattinson’s «Batman» 2022 is due out on October 2, 2026, after a year of delay. Not much is known about the sequel, which the director announced with James Gunn and Peter Safran back in early 2023. Gunn confirmed that «Batman. Part 2» will continue the trilogy of Matt Reeves’ crime saga, which includes the TV series «Penguin».

Although «Batman. Part 2» won’t be part of the overall DC universe, Gunn said the film won’t be a stepchild either «Warner Bros. is fully invested in the success of The Batman». Gunn and Safran are planning their own Batman movie for the DCU called «The Brave and the Bold», which is expected in 2026 or 2027.

Source: IGN