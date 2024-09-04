In the trailer of the comedy horror Nightbitch, a disturbed single mother turns into a dog — or so she thinks

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The trailer for Marielle Geller’s new psychological horror comedy Nightbitch has been released. Amy Adams plays a single mom with a hard life who thinks she’s turning into a dog.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Rachel Yoder, who tells the story of a woman she simply calls «Mother». A former artist with a heavy life burden of full responsibility for a small child begins to experience strange symptoms. Her fangs grow, her tailbone lengthens, she suddenly feels a craving for raw meat…

In the trailer, you can see how the Night Bitch appears, frustrated that her life is reduced solely to the function of motherhood. She feels confused when the child says she is fluffy, as if she is starting to grow fur.

«I’m pretty sure I’m turning into a dog», — the heroine says after the viewer sees her running on all fours, eating meat, and lunging at a man.

The book is deliberately ambiguous about whether this transformation actually physically takes place. Her partner (played by Scoot McNairy) doesn’t help matters either when he says the changes she notices are «a little strange».

From the trailer, it seems that the film aims to capture the formation of a mother in the environment of everyday life and society. It would be interesting if the movie retains the surrealism of the book. The premiere of Nightbitch will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival before it hits theaters on December 6.

Source: GamesRadar

