Indie poker game Balatro has sold over 1 million copies in less than a month. And that’s before the release on iOS and Android

Balatro bagel poker game sold more than 1 million copies in the first month of sales. This was announced by the game’s publisher Playstack.

«We are incredibly grateful to players from all over the world for their support and enthusiasm,» said Harvey Elliott, CEO of Playstack.

The milestone of 500 thousand copies sold was reached in 10 days after the release. Among other achievements, Balatro sold $1 million worth of copies in the first 8 hours of availability. This is a very good result for an indie game.

It should be noted that the game was able to reach these achievements even before the release on mobile platforms and some obstacles. The game was released on February 20, 2024 and was originally shipped for consoles and Windows computers. Due to a rating error, it was blocked for some time in some stores. However, sales resumed later, and a ported version for MacOS appeared on March 1.

The developer LocalThunk stated that he plans to create versions of Balatro for iPhone and Android. However, he did not specify when they would be released in the respective stores. Currently, Balatro Poker is already available in the App Store, but this game is from another developer.

LocalThunk also plans to update the game, making changes to the balance and possibly adding new jokers. At the same time, taking advantage of the project’s high popularity, the publisher Playstack is currently considering options for selling goods, including physical decks of Balatro cards.

Source: Videogameschronicle, The Verge