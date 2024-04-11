Instagram will blur the nudes sent to teens in Direct

Instagram will test features that blur messages containing nude images. The main goal of this innovation is to protect teenagers and prevent contact with potential fraudsters.

Meta stated that the protection feature for Instagram Direct will use machine learning on the device to analyze whether the sent image contains a nude body. This feature will be enabled as standard for users under the age of 18. Meta will also inform adult users to encourage them to enable it.

«Since images are analyzed on the device itself, nudity protection will also work in end-to-end encrypted chats, where Meta will not have access to these images unless someone chooses to report it to us», the company said.

Unlike Meta Messenger and WhatsApp, direct messages on Instagram are not encrypted, but the company said it plans to introduce encryption for this service.

Meta also said it is developing technology to help identify accounts that could potentially be involved in sexual extortion fraud. The company is testing new pop-up messages for users who may have interacted with such accounts.

Source: reuters