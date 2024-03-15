Intel Core i9-14900KS – the world’s first 6.2 GHz desktop processor (and $700 price tag) was released

Intel has set a new frequency record for a mass-produced desktop processor. The company has introduced the Core i9-14900KS processor, which can reach a regular frequency of up to 6.2 GHz without overclocking, making it the fastest desktop CPU available to consumers. In doing so, Intel has broken its last year’s desktop CPU frequency record of 6.0 GHz.

The Intel Core i9-14900KS processor is a member of the 14th generation (Raptor Lake) family. It has 24 computing cores (8 productive and 16 efficient) and supports 32 instruction threads. The chip is equipped with 36 MB of Intel Smart Cache and supports 20 PCIe lines (16 PCIe 5.0 lines and four PCIe 4.0 lines). In Turbo mode, the processor is capable of reaching 6.2 GHz thanks to Intel Thermal Velocity Boost. Due to the high standard frequency, the PBP indicator has increased from 125 W (Core i9-14900K with 6.0 GHz) to 150 W.

The new Core i9-14900KS processor is compatible with motherboards based on the Z790 and Z690 chipsets. To use it, Intel recommends updating the BIOS. This chip supports up to 192 GB of DDR5 5600 MT/s or DDR4 3200 MT/s memory.

The Intel Core i9-14900KS processor has already gone on sale at a recommended price of $699. Soon it will also be available in ready-made systems from Intel’s OEM partners.

Source: Intel