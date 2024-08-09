Intel postpones Innovation 2024 event to 2025, fate of Arrow Lake processors in doubt

Intel has announced that it will postpone its Intel Innovation 2024 event to next year. This event has been held annually since Pat Helsinger took over the company.

The Intel Innovation event is designed for partners and developers who want to collaborate with Intel and each other. The company usually holds presentations by executives and experts on various topics. Intel also announced its key products and shared information about the next solutions.

For example, during Intel Innovation 2021, 12th-generation Core desktop processors Adler Lake were announced, at Intel Innovation 2022 – 13th-generation Core desktop processors Raptor Lake, and at Intel Innovation 2023 – Core Ultra 100 Meteor Lake processors.

This year, the announcement of the next Core Ultra 200 Arrow Lake processors was expected – not only for mobile devices but also for desktop systems. Now the event has been canceled, and the future of these chips is in question. Among other things, demonstrations of Xeon 6 server processors and the Gaudi 3 artificial intelligence accelerator were expected. Additionally, it was expected to provide information about updates to production technologies, including Intel 20A and Intel 18A nodes.

Explaining its decision to postpone the Intel Innovation 2024 event to the next year, the company says that the financial situation was more difficult than expected. This is in line with Intel’s plan to save money, which provides for the layoff of more than 15 thousand employees.

Intel Innovation 2024 has been officially postponed to 2025, but a specific date has not yet been announced. The company noted that «smaller events will be held». Thus, we can expect that the announcement of Arrow Lake processors will take place separately, possibly during some thematic exhibition.

It is worth noting that the company has already announced its intention to present Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake processors at IFA on September 3. The decision to postpone Innovation 2024 will not affect these plans.

